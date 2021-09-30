Ralph Carlson Jr.

Ralph E Carlson Jr, age 62, of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Ralph was born August 27, 1959 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Ralph and June Carlson. He was the oldest of four children.
Ralph graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1978. He also received several technical certifications from vocational schools. Ralph was a man with a variety of interests which included firearms, being outdoors and cooking. Ralph also had a passion for reading and studying about new technologies and business ventures, always thinking of ways to promote them.
Ralph worked as an Over the Road Truck Driver and enjoyed the opportunity to drive throughout the United States with his wife Girlie accompanying him on occasion.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Girlie Carlson of Eau Claire; his children, Jenelyn Carlson of Grand Rapids, MI, Bartholomew Carlson of Eau Claire and Anthony Carlson of Eau Claire; his father, Ralph Carlson Sr. of Roseville, MN; siblings, Andrew Carlson of Roseville, MN, Sarah Gobrecht of Findlay, OH and Beth Rekstad of Lake Elmo, MN; and the mother of his children, Pilar Carlson of Eau Claire. Ralph was preceded in death by his mother, June Carlson.
A private family graveside service will be held in the Brunswick Cemetery in Eau Claire.