Ralph David Goss, 80, the 11th child of Ralph Wilson Goss and Lillian Mawby Goss, was born March 27, 1940, in Brunswick Township, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. After high school, for a short period of time, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1981 he married Sherry Perkins. Ralph was a lifelong resident of Eau Claire and a member of Amy Chapel in Elk Mound. Ralph died on September 12, 2020, in Marshfield Hospital, Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Ralph worked at Drummonds Meat Packing plant in Eau Claire before he began driving truck. After purchasing his own tractor, he drove over-the-road for multiple companies and then in later years drove locally.
Ralph enjoyed spending time with his relatives and always looked forward to the annual Goss Family Reunion where he could visit with his immediate and extended family. Cooking for others was a favorite pastime, and Ralph took great pleasure in sharing his culinary arts with friends and family. Ralph was an avid hunter and fisherman, sports he loved experiencing with his sons. On a weekly basis, he was known play a card game or two with friends. After retirement, road trips became a favorite way for Ralph and Sherry to spend time together. Occasionally those trips took them to Florida to visit family and friends. In 2018, they took their last trip together to the Black Hills and Mt. Rushmore with Ralph’s sister Ida Mae and several nieces.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Sherry Perkins Goss, his sons Micheal (Diane) and Matthew (Julie) Goss; his grandchildren Daniel Goss and Elizabeth (Darien) Metzenbauer; great grandchildren Jaydan and Oaklynn; one sister, Ida Mae Best (Glenn), and many nieces and nephews.
All who knew Ralph could testify to his genuine love for everyone he met. Ralph could make a complete stranger feel like family. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Amy Chapel, E9882 370th Ave. in Elk Mound, Wisconsin at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.
Internment will be at the Rest Havens Cemetery in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.