The world lost a beautiful and kind soul when Ralph F. Hudson passed away at the age of 95 on Friday, December 11, 2020, at his home in The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, Altoona, Wisconsin, surrounded by his family.
Ralph was born at home in Mt. Morris, Illinois, on October 7, 1925, to Otto and Esther (Lord) Hudson. At the age of 12, his family physician, Dr. Henry Stengel, treated him for pneumonia. Thus began a friendship that lasted a lifetime and inspired Ralph to consider medicine as a career. He completed his medical studies at Duke University, the University of Illinois College of Medicine-Chicago, Milwaukee General Hospital, the U.S. Naval Hospital in Newport, Rhode Island, and the Edward Hines, Jr. V.A. Hospital in Maywood, Illinois. While in medical school, he met Peggy Jo Chapman at Second Baptist Church in Chicago, and they were married on December 27, 1947. In 1958, upon completion of his residency, he moved with his family to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to begin his surgical practice that spanned 32 years until his retirement in 1990.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Jo; children: Rick Hudson, Jan (Jeff) Krahn, Caryl (Rex) Bailey, Laura Faanes, Debbie (Dave) Horner, Diane (Don) Finley, Jeff (Sarah) Hudson; most “speshulest” grandchildren: Amy Dulik, Emily (Brett) Taylor, Ross Bailey, Kevy (Burke Anderson) Bailey, Brennyn Bailey, Erin (Marc) Palen, Kelly (Sam) Tumberg, Angela (Dillon White) Slater, Chelsea (Max Singler) Slater, Jake Finley, Miles Hudson, Stella Hudson; 11 great-grandchildren; several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Lyle Poland and Dave Chapman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Esther Hudson; siblings Richard Hudson, Robert Hudson, and Louise Poland; and “girlfriends” too numerous to mention by name. (Peggy allowed him to call them his girlfriends as long as they were over the age of 80!)
Ralph had this amazing ability to make everybody he encountered feel special. He found the good in people and had a way of making them see it too.
As a husband, he was devoted to his wife of 72 years. She was the wind beneath his wings. The love and respect he had for her never wavered. He was so happy with “Miss P” as he affectionately called her.
As a physician, he had such compassion for his patients. It wasn’t a job for him, it was a calling. He saw the big picture of patient care and didn’t just take care of their medical needs. Many a patient remembers the comfort he gave them every bit as much as the medical care. In retirement, after his own experience as a patient, he wrote “The Other Side,” his retrospective and observant view of his experiences and the state of the health care industry.
As a father, his children adored him. He had his silly, goofy side that we will laugh about forever. And then there was the wise, philosophical man who listened and thought and gave calm advice. We hung on his words. Back porch conversations with Dad were cherished.
As a grandfather, he could not have been more loved. Although he kidded around about each grandchild being the “speshulest of all,” he actually meant it. Each one in his or her own way. Letters from grandpa will always be treasured.
As a friend, he could be found on the golf course on almost a daily basis following his retirement, sharing laughs and passion for the elusive game of golf. His goal was to shoot his age each year, and he accomplished that up until the age of 90 when he sadly had to give up the game due to the “frailty of the flesh.”
As a community member, he generously offered his time and devotion to many causes, including the fight against drunk driving. He served on statewide and national committees and was instrumental in getting the legal blood alcohol content reduced to .08. He was a good man to have on your side.
His love for music was expressed through participation in the Eau Claire Male Chorus and as a charter member of the Valley Gospel Choir. Another passion of Ralph’s was writing. Recipients of this gift included family, friends, and … the Eau Claire Leader Telegram!
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of The Classic, St. Croix Hospice, and all of the caregivers who treated him over the years for their loving and compassionate care. He cherished his relationships with each of you, and we will forever be grateful.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family service will be held at the Cremation Society of Wisconsin (Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel) at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 20. The service will be live-streamed via the Cremation Society of Wisconsin Facebook page and will be available for viewing at the time of the service or anytime thereafter.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, 1030 Oak Ridge Drive, Eau Claire, WI 54701 (http://cvfreeclinic.org), the UW-Eau Claire Foundation for the Choral Music Scholarship Endowment, Box 4004, Eau Claire, WI 54702-4004 (https://connect.uwec.edu/donate), or the charity of your choice.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.