Ralph Edward Kelash, age 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House after a courageous 15-year battle with kidney cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township with the Rev. Michael Wolfbauer officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church.
Ralph was born on June 17, 1957, in Minneapolis to Marcel and Genevieve (Stachowski) Kelash. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Alaska. Ralph married Annette Dobos on December 15, 1979, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. He was a proud entrepreneur and business owner.
Ralph was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member and past president of the Duelm Lions Club. Ralph enjoyed hunting with his sons and in-laws, taking fishing trips with dear friends, and riding his Harley with his wife and bike group. Ralph was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. He loved watching all his grandchildren’s activities and was sad knowing he had to leave before imparting all his wisdom! Ralph had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. His jokes and laughter will be missed by all.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Annette of Sauk Rapids; daughter and sons, Michelle (Michael) Hemmesch of Sartell, Chris (Tamara) Kelash of Mora, and Mike (Jenni) Kelash of Eau Claire, WI; grandchildren, Will, Alex, Elena; Abby, Bella, Mikayla; Emily, Jake, and Allie; mother, Genny (Don) Henry; siblings, Deb (John), Sue (Joe), Dave, and Marc (Cheryl); and in-laws, Kathy (Luke) Cossette of Rochester and Kevin (Nancy) Dobos of Albany.
Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Marcel; infant siblings, Debbie Kay and Daniel; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ben and Ellen Dobos.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Sebas for being a wonderful friend and physician throughout the years and being there in Ralph’s last moments.