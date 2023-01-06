In the early quiet hours of Saturday morning, December 31, 2022, Ralph Lee Lenhart, age 92, died peacefully at the Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, from complications of COVID-19.

Ralph was born at the height of the depression in Durand, Wisconsin, on October 18, 1930, to Clifford and Helga (Opsahl) Lenhart, the 7th of 8 children. It wasn’t long before tragedy struck the family. Ralph was orphaned and alone at the age of seven. Mabel Enger, the sister of Ralph’s mother, took a train from her farm near Oakes, North Dakota, to Durand and brought him back home. It was there that Ralph got a new family and a fresh start in life milking cows, fencing, farming, and hunting.

