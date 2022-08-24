Ralph R Miller, 88, of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Mayo Luther Hospital in Eau Claire WI.
He was born in Menomonie, WI on January 3, 1934 a son of George and Lulu (Beguhn) Miller. Ralph graduated from Menomonie High School with the class 1952.
During the Korean war, Ralph served proudly and honorably in the US Army. He then worked at Marigold Foods until retiring in 1995. After retiring he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Joanne (Loga) ; daughters Shelly (Jim) Larson; Teri (Fred) Hines both of Eau Claire; three grandchildren Justin Johnson, Alyssa Johnson, Jacob Bartow, and step grandchild Krista Hines; sister-in-laws, Luann Miller; Alverda Simcoe; Kathy Loga; Lavonne Loga; Linda Dahl; Beverly Waldera; Rachel (Ron) Sosalla; Lois(Jim) Kulig; brother-in-laws; Don Koxlien; Don (Judy) Loga; Gerald (Marie) Loga; David (Brenda) Loga; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 6 brothers, Lloyd, James, Robert, Buddy, Lyle, and Ken Miller; one sister, Mae Miller; and parents-in-law, Raymond and Alma Loga.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Memorial Service will take place on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church 1314 E. Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Patrick Patterson officiating. Visitation will take place at 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Committal services with military honors will take place at 2 p.m. in the Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.