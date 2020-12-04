Ralph Michael Sandberg, age 69, of Eau Claire, WI, formerly of Mondovi, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Mayo Health Systems in Eau Claire, WI. He was born December 4, 1950 in Wabasha, MN; son of Martin and Gertrude (Haugen) Sandberg.
He graduated from the Wisconsin School for the Deaf in Delavan, WI. On May 27, 1978 he married Kathy Dregney at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi.
Ralph worked various jobs. He enjoyed working on small engines. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, boat rides, shooting pool and dancing. Ralph was a jokester who was always pulling pranks on people.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy of Eau Claire; son, Gary Lamb (fiancé, Pam Teigen) of Mondovi; two grandsons, Brett Lamb and Derrick (Bonnie Quimby) Lamb; sisters, Mavis Thelen, Clarice (Duane) Gray, Yvonne (Jerald) Johnson, Lenette Sandberg, Bonnie (Maynard) Klueckman, Faye Severson, Rhonda (Tom) Segerstrom; brothers, Lyle (Joanie) Sandberg, Jack (Pam) Sandberg, and Jerry (Shirley) Sandberg; sisters-in-law, Joyce Sandberg, Connie (Fernando) Serrano; brothers-in-law, Jim (Sara) Dregney, Joe (Pam) Dregney; special great-niece Bryanna Reidt; many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Gertrude (Haugen) Sandberg; siblings, David Sandberg, Allen Sandberg, Violet Beebe, Martin Sandberg.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi. A Memorial service for the immediate family will be at 2:00 pm followed with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Mondovi. To express on-line condolences visit, obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.
Face masks and social distancing are required.