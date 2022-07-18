Ralph Stalheim passed from Earth on July, 12, 2022. He died at his home in Hixton after a brief illness.
Ralph was born March 22, 1930 to Ernest and Selma (Koxlilen) Stalheim. He was born, raised and spent his life in Curran Valley, Curran Township, Jackson County. He graduated from Taylor High School in 1947.
Ralph served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In the early 1950s he worked “off” the farm at the cheese factory in Alma Center and later at the creamery in Pigeon Falls. In 1962 he (and his father) purchased the land and farm buildings in Curran Valley where he resided and labored for the next 60 years. Ralph was a dairy farmer. His animals were well cared for and he was a good steward of the land.
On June 15, 1968 Ralph married Jeanne Eleanor Kelley. In addition to a having devoted wife and lifelong companion, he became Stepfather to Jeanne’s four children from her previous marriage. He and Jeanne were blessed with a son, Christopher in 1970. Ralph was an excellent role model and parent. He seldom raised his voice and avoided judging his children harshly.
He was well-read on current events and agricultural issues. When “shooting the breeze” he was open minded towards others’ points-of-view. Ralph served on the Curran Town Board. He enjoyed bowling and spending time with family and friends. He and Jeanne belonged to a couples bowling league for years.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne, his parents and his older brother, Merton and younger brother, Roger Stalheim. He is survived by his brother Gordon S. Stalheim of Curran Valley and sister, Elaine H. Punzel of Janesville. His children are Kenneth (Gail) Shepardson of La Crosse, Terry Shepardson of La Crosse, Kathleen (Jack Samuelson) Shepardson of Wauwatosa, Timothy (Mary) Shepardson of Chippewa Falls and Christopher (Kim) Stalheim of Taylor. He has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was a stalwart, caring presence for his family. He will be remembered as a hard working, soft spoken and thrifty man.
Funeral services for Ralph will be Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Taylor Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Natalie Leske will officiate. Friends and family are welcome to visitation Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the church from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the church service on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery.
The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-963-2311.