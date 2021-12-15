Ralph L. Tubbs, age 81, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Moments Hospice.
Ralph was born on September 17, 1940, in Menomonie, WI, to Arthur and Florice (Hays) Tubbs. He graduated from Elk Mound H.S. in 1959. After graduation, Ralph moved to Kenosha, WI, where he worked at American Motors. He was drafted into the United States Army and stayed stateside (1963-1965). After his tour of service, Ralph returned to WI and made Eau Claire his home. Ralph was employed by the City of Eau Claire. He retired after 31 years with his last classification being a heavy equipment operator with the Street Department.
On September 6, 1969, Ralph married Kari Moe. Together they raised their only daughter, Sarah, or “Dolly” as Ralph nicknamed her. Ralph is survived by his wife of 52 years; his daughter Sarah (Jody – who was like his son) Paulsrud, and they blessed him with a grandson Logan (that Grandpa Loved-the-Most); brother Larry (Jackie) Tubbs of IL; nephew Tom Tubbs of TX; nieces Linda (Ross) Logsdon and Jenny (Robert) Haynes, all of IL; and their children and grandchildren; cousin Sharon Zellmer and her son Mark of Sparta, WI; many cousins and their families; and many forever friends.
Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, an infant grandson (John Ralph “JR”), grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In his younger years, Ralph was an avid gardener – flowers, vegetables, shrubs and trees. He loved digging in the dirt and seeing the results of his efforts. Ralph enjoyed camping at O’Neil Creek Campground near Chippewa Falls the past 20+ years, where friendships and memories were made. Every year Ralph planned for a vacation to somewhere he’d never been to! He loved cruises to warmer climates during winter months. Ralph saw most of the USA, including two trips to the Hawaiian Islands and one cruise to Alaska. Opportunities to travel abroad took him to England, Wales and Ireland. Next, we did a family trip to Norway. In 2000 he experienced a wonderful tour to Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland. His passport pages were filled.
Ralph’s family would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to Moments Hospice (Samantha, Elizabeth and Ashlie); Ralph’s caregivers (Whitney, Mya, Amber and Shanon) for their compassion, kindness, sense of humor and wonderful care; and to Chaplain Jim for his spiritual care during this difficult time for Ralph and his loved ones. We also wish to recognize and thank Dr. O and the Rehab/Therapy Care Team with the Mayo Clinic Health System – Bloomer Hospital for their commitment, compassion and concern for Ralph while he was in their facility.
A celebration will be held in the spring of 2022.
