Ralph Romaine Winget Jr., 93, of Eau Claire passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Ralph was born April 27, 1929, to Ralph Sr. and Genevieve (Basacker) Winget-Running in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Ralph worked on the Oar Boats on the Great Lakes the summer he was 16 years old, which was one of his wonderful memories he talked about often, this is where he got his love for lighthouses and collected many of them through the years.
Ralph married the love of his life at the early age of 17. They resided in Oregon for a short period of time before moving back to Wisconsin, where they raised their family, taking his daughters hunting small game and sturgeon fishing. He played baseball for many years while his family watched with pride.
Ralph was employed at Peters Meats, and in the Dry-Cleaning Business for many years.
Ralph was an avid fisherman, teaching his daughters and grandchildren how to fish, telling them the first rule of fishing with him was you must bait your own hook and take your own fish off. He also enjoyed many years deer hunting with good friends, and camping with his family in Chetek.
Ralph had a wonderful but dry sense of humor and loved to tell his life stories.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, daughters, and many grandchildren, and we take comfort in knowing he is a special angel watching over us all.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Betty Jane (Mercer) Winget, his daughters; Sherri (Brad) Beecroft (McCormick SC), Sandra Rushman (Phoenix AZ), Jeanne Janssen (Eau Claire WI), Ginger Winget (Eau Claire WI), 10 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great Great Grandchildren, sister-in-laws, Helen Running, Donna Mercer, special niece Joye Mooney and many other nieces and nephews, special friend and neighbor Karen Sewillo.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Carter Running, sister, Delores Rhodes, grandson, Justin Strandt and son in laws, Robert Strandt, Daniel Janssen, and Jon Rushman and special friend, Robert Brownell, brother in laws, Arthur, Edwin and Richard Mercer.
The family would like to thank Dove West Palliative Care, and the Mayo Hospice nurses for the wonderful care they gave to our husband, father, and grandfather.
A service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on July 28, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be from 12:00 — 1:00 PM. Family and friends are welcome to leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Winget, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.