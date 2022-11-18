Ramelle Haugen.jpg

Ramelle M. Haugen, 52, of Bridgewater, NJ, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at RWJ University Hospital in Somerville, NJ.

Ramelle was born in Eau Claire, WI, to Bruce and Karen Haugen. She was raised in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School in 1988.

