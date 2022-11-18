Ramelle M. Haugen, 52, of Bridgewater, NJ, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at RWJ University Hospital in Somerville, NJ.
Ramelle was born in Eau Claire, WI, to Bruce and Karen Haugen. She was raised in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School in 1988.
A few years later, Ramelle moved to New Jersey. She loved being out east and especially enjoyed working as a nanny for several years. She lived in Bridgewater for the past 15 years and worked at RWJ University Hospital in Somerville for over 12 years.
Ramelle loved gardening, decorating, and completing projects around her home. She loved to travel — to tropical places and to visit family. She enjoyed going to the movies and cheering for the N.Y. Giants and the Green Bay Packers. Melle’s laughter was contagious and she was known for her warmth and kindness. She made friends wherever she was.
Surviving Ramelle and left behind to cherish her memory are her beloved wife, Krystal Canady of Bridgewater, NJ; her brother, Raleigh Haugen of Edina, MN; her mother-in-law, MaryAlice Canady; brother-in-law, Craig (Darlene) Canady; sister-in-law, Darlene (Clinton) Burt, all of VA; her nieces and nephews: Sydney and Charlie Haugen of MN, Kristen and Patrick Hall, and Mason Canady of VA; and a host of family members in MN, IL, WI, FL, SC, and AL.
Ramelle was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Karen Haugen, and her father-in-law, Alfred Canady, Jr.
A private graveside service will be held in Eau Claire. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Ramelle’s life at the Lismore - Dive, located on the second floor of The Lismore hotel, 333 Gibson Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701 on Saturday, November 26th, from 2-4 p.m.
A memorial service and celebration also took place previously in NJ.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Ramelle's memory by visiting www.cancer.org