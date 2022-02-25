RAMON (RAY) A GUTSCH, age 78, passed away at his home in Eau Claire, Wi on February 19th, after a long illness with his son, Chad by his side.
Ray was born November 8th,1943, to Ralph and Maybelle (Lindsley) Gutsch. He was raised in Altoona and graduated from Altoona High School in 1963 where he enjoyed competing in all sports. Ray served in the US Army from 1965 to 1967 where he was stationed in Germany. He married Mary Held on May 31st, 1968 and had many good years together until her untimely death. Ray enjoyed and was good at coaching little league. He played softball for many years in various leagues. He worked for Uniroyal until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and watching college sports, the Packers and the Brewer’s. He loved his time at his place in Chetek where he spent most of his summers. Ray was a kind, positive person who loved family, friends, and sweets.
He is survived by his son Chad, two sisters: Margie (Bob) Swanson of Altoona, Gretchen (George) Carter of Eau Claire, two brothers: Douglas Gutsch of Altoona, Jeffrey (Christine) Gutsch of Eau Claire, sister-in-law Donna Gutsch of Altoona, brother-in-laws, David Held, Gregory Held and sister-in-law Jaclyn Held. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary, son Scott, brothers Gordon Gutsch, Dennis Gutsch and sister-in-law Carol Gutsch, Mother and Father-in-law, Alvera and Kenneth Held and sister-in-law Virginia Erdman.
A Celebration of Ray’s life will be held at 11 am on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will take place at 10 am until the time of service.