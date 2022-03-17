Ramon “Ray” Richardson, most recently of Denver Colorado, had made dozens of moves throughout his life. On March 12 2022, he made one last move, to be reunited in heaven with, Louise, his beloved wife of 58 years. Ray was preceded in death by their youngest son, Terry. Ray leaves behind three sons: Mike (wife Bobbie), Steve (wife Terri), and Patrick. Also two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Ray was born in Smithland, Iowa on Jan. 16, 1935. After graduating from Smithland High School, he enlisted in the Navy and served with a Marine Unit as a Navy corpsman during the Korean War.
Ray and Louise were married in Clintonville, WI in 1960. They, with their first two sons, moved to Augusta, WI in 1968 where Ray was the Administrator of the newly built Nursing Home for over 14 years. Louise also worked there as a Registered Nurse.
Ray had many interests and hobbies. These include fishing, camping, snowmobiling, bowling, playing cards, and most notably he was a great pool player right up to the end. He loved tinkering with old cars and campers. He could fix just about anything that was broken. Ray made a positive impact on everyone he met and he will be dearly missed.
