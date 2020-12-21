Ranae Tibbits, age 72 of Eau Claire, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Ranae was born on March 25, 1948 in Ogden, Utah to the late Joseph and Alice (Brown) Schenck. She graduated from Roy High School and went 1 year to Cosmetology School. Ranae moved to Eau Claire in 1970 and married the late Russel Tibbits on May 15, 1976 in Stillwater, MN.
She was a cosmetologist and was employed at Kathy’s Hair and Nails for 32 years. Ranae was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, the Elk’s Lodge and she enjoyed knitting and bird watching, especially the cardinals.
She will be missed by many, especially by her best friends Pat and her niece Carol.
Ranae is survived by her son Joseph (Venessa) Davis; step-sons: Keith (Kris) Tibbits and Patrick (Stephanie) Tibbits; grandchildren: Jason, Alyssa, Tony, Paige, Xavier and Aiden.
Preceding her in death are her husband Russel on November 22, 2013, her parents; 2 sisters; and step-sons Russ and Mike.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
