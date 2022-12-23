It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Randall E. Berg, beloved husband, father and friend, on December 19, 2022. He was born in Aurora, IL, on July 1, 1954, the son of William H. and Agnes M. Berg (née Mikus).
Randy is survived by his wife, Susan Berg (née Marion); his three children, David (Tiffany) Berg, Brian (Heather) Berg, and Colleen (Liam) Berg Dale; and four grandchildren, Caleb, Madelynn, Ella and Leonard. He is also survived by Susan’s children, Kate (Luke) Schindler and Travis (Cindy) Wenzel; and grandchildren, Sydney and Sam. Randy will be remembered by his nieces and nephews, Daniel, Laura, Julianne, Cathy, Debbie, Susan, and Mary.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marietta Sitch; brother-in-law, Richard Sitch; brother, Ron Berg; and sister-in-law, Pat Berg.
Randy was an avid outdoorsman and passionate about a wide range of hobbies, often accompanied by his family and friends. He spent countless hours biking, golfing, hiking, cross-country skiing, and camping and canoeing in the BWCA. Alongside his wife, Randy poured his heart and soul into stewarding their land near Elk Mound, where he would often be found clearing trails, splitting wood, harvesting maple syrup, grilling for his family, enjoying a glass of bourbon, and walking his dog, Koda.
Randy will be deeply missed by all who knew him. May his memory live on through the hobbies he loved and the joy, gentle kindness, and playfulness he brought to those around him.
A memorial gathering will on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. A time of sharing will start at 5:30 p.m.
It was Randy’s wish that there be an outdoor celebration of his life held at his home. Details about a spring/summer gathering will follow.