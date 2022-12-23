It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Randall E. Berg, beloved husband, father and friend, on December 19, 2022. He was born in Aurora, IL, on July 1, 1954, the son of William H. and Agnes M. Berg (née Mikus).

Randy is survived by his wife, Susan Berg (née Marion); his three children, David (Tiffany) Berg, Brian (Heather) Berg, and Colleen (Liam) Berg Dale; and four grandchildren, Caleb, Madelynn, Ella and Leonard. He is also survived by Susan’s children, Kate (Luke) Schindler and Travis (Cindy) Wenzel; and grandchildren, Sydney and Sam. Randy will be remembered by his nieces and nephews, Daniel, Laura, Julianne, Cathy, Debbie, Susan, and Mary.

To plant a tree in memory of Randall Berg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you