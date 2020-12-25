Randall Gene Bishop, 59, of Altoona, WI, went to heaven after battling many health issues on December 17,2020.
He was born in Chilton, WI on June 11, 1961, to Robert & Mary Bishop. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George & Irene Pflueger and Russell & Leona Bishop; and a special aunt, Maxine Pitcock.
He leaves behind three children, Jennifer Welsch, Sarah Suchla of Denver, CO and Devin Severson of River Falls, WI; as well as two granddaughters, Evelyn Severson and Gracelyn Mannon. He is survived by his parents, Robert Bishop of Wausau, WI, and Mary Bishop of Ocala, Fl; his sister, Robin (John) Pope of Rhinelander, WI; brother, James (Ingrid) Bishop of Thorp; a special lifelong beloved friend, Suzanne Cardinal; her son, Nathan; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Randy was a kind, gentle soul who loved to make people laugh. He was a firm believer in forgiveness. He had continual hope and a deep faith in God. He often spoke of how wonderful Heaven would be, and he couldn’t wait to get there. He was a talented artist, loved playing guitar, and appreciated the beauty of nature. In his healthy years he was very athletic and worked for several cable companies.
We weep because we miss him, but he has finally gone home and been made whole again. Taped to his apartment door we found, “Cast your cares on the Lord and he will sustain you. Psalm 55:22”
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona. Pastor Sandra McKinney will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 until the time of service that morning.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com