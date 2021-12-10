Randall James Geissler, 63 of Boyd, WI, passed away peacefully on December 4th, 2021.
He was born on January 11th, 1958, the son of James and Rochelle (Bergeron) Geissler.
Randy grew up on a hobby farm in the Jim Falls area, he loved the outdoors and had a passion for working on cars and eventually ran his own car dealership near Cadott.
Randy was also a big Green Bay Packer fan. He enjoyed spending time with his children and adored his granddaughter Kensley.
Randy is survived by his Children, Kendra (Kyle) Vehrenkamp and Brandon Jasper; Granddaughter Kensley Vehrenkamp; his Mother Rochelle Geissler; Siblings Jim Geissler, Cindy (Tim) Graham, Sandy (Bob) Giannoble, Rhonda (Jerry) Davis, Dusty Geissler, Kay (Randy) Scheidler and Linda (Steve) Soden. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Father James Geissler; Paternal Grandparents Edwin and Molly Geissler; Maternal Grandparents Martin and Carol Bergeron and a nephew Brent Davis.
A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 11th, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 415 N. Maple St. Cadott, WI. 54727 with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating.
A Memorial Visitation will be from 9:30AM until the time of Service Saturday at the Church.
Inurnment will be in St. Rose Cemetery at a later date.