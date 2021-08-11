Randall Dean Giertz passed away August 8th, 2021 at the age of 65 after a two year battle with cancer. Randy passed away at home surrounded by family.
Randy was born in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School. He proudly served in the military as a Mortar Platoon Sergeant before coming home to take over his family business with his father & brother. Randy was instrumental in creating an industry leading beverage wholesaler, and was passionate about spending time in the outdoors, fishing and hunting.
He is preceded in death by his father Bill Giertz and mother Anne Wagner (Newman).
He is survived by his wife Pam Purdy, two children Amy (Scott) Gilberts and Cory (Molly) Giertz, six grandchildren; Grant, Charles, Mack, Grace, Beau, & Joseph. His siblings; Terry (Rosie) Giertz, Linda (Wayne) Hogg, Bob Giertz, Kim (Dave) Karis, Missy (Rick) Hinrichs, Marcie Tomlinson (Ben Reeser). Randy was a passionate professional, loving husband, and adoring, supportive father. He will be missed.
Cheers Randy, this Bud’s for you.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday August 12, 2021 at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Evergreen Cemetery.
A Celebration of Randy’s life will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Friday August 13, 2021 at Dean & Sue’s Bar & Grill (2002 Midway Rd.) in Menomonie.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Dunn County Fish & Game in Randy’s memory.