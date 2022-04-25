Randall “Randy” Scott Schultz, 70, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully in his home on April 14th surrounded by his loving children under the care of Mayo Hospice.
Randy was born on May 23rd, 1951, to Warner and Lilian (Ulberg) Schultz of Gilmanton. After graduating from Gilmanton High School in 1969, where he excelled in basketball and other sports, Randy went on to work in a variety of sales positions before ultimately going to work in the car sales industry, dedicating over 30 years to Ken Vance Motors of Eau Claire. Randy was a simple, caring man with an endearing sense of humor and a very proud and loving father, who enjoyed any moments with his children, especially following their sporting activities. He enjoyed spending time with three brothers on the family farm, listening and singing to a variety of music, visiting with friends and playing cards. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed watching all kinds of sports, especially the Brewers and Packers. Randy was a proud alumni of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, where he played basketball, making lifelong friends in his teammates.
Randy was preceded in death by his mother and father, Warner and Lilian (Ulberg) Schultz. He is survived by his three children, Charlie, Cali and Josi Schultz; his three brothers, Ronald (Susan) Schultz, Dennis (Jill) Schultz and Mark (Karen) Schultz; many loved nieces, nephews and family members and “thousands of friends.”
There may be greater men than him, but we are all yet to be convinced.
Celebration of life gathering will be held Friday April 29th at Hulke Family Funeral Home in Eau Claire from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice for their excellent care. A special thanks to his outstanding care team: Jill, Miranda, Jamie, Marne and Deb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Randy’s name to the Eau Claire Humane Association. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, in Eau Claire is in charge of arrangements.