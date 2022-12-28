Randall L. Smeltzer, age 57 passed away peacefully after a short but courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, December 25, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home.

Randall (Randy) Smeltzer was born March 28, 1965 in Menomonie to Wilmer “Bill” and Arline (Bauer) Smeltzer. He grew up in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1983.

