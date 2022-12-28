Randall L. Smeltzer, age 57 passed away peacefully after a short but courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, December 25, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home.
Randall (Randy) Smeltzer was born March 28, 1965 in Menomonie to Wilmer “Bill” and Arline (Bauer) Smeltzer. He grew up in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1983.
Randy was the “Jack Daniel’s” of all trades. Over the span of 19 plus years, he worked in law enforcement. From a security guard to a small village patrol officer, a 911 dispatcher, full time city officer, Dunn County sheriff deputy and K9 officer with his dog Cito, Randy was proud to serve his community. In 2003, Randy retired because of an on duty related injury.
In Randy’s early years of retirement, he was a crew member of the Mars Racing Team traveling the circuit, driving the hauler. He also enjoyed helping Menomonie Transportation with an occasional bus route along with extracurricular routes and driving the motor coach to places like Canada, Florida, and Washington D.C. for different groups.
The last 10 years, Randy had found his true calling working for Olson Funeral Home as an apprentice funeral director. He loved helping the families in their time of need. Randy often said, “he truly wished he would have found this as his first and only career”.
Randy was very active with the Dunn County ATV/UTV association working diligently to open routes throughout Dunn County which he hadn’t quite fulfilled due to health issues. He was also a member of the Menomonie Masonic Lodge #164 and the Zor Shriners Mehara Shrine Club.
“Long story short”, Randy and the love of his life Ranie, lived life to the fullest. Whether it was camping, pontooning, atving, singing, motorcycling and more, they were always up for an adventure. Randy Smeltzer lived life to the fullest.
Randy is survived by his loving wife Ranie; five children Katrina (Chris) Bastyr, Vanessa Smeltzer (Steven Britenbach), Jennifer (Zac) Ambord, Casey (Jenni) Kannel, Mitchell (Nicole) Kannel. Randy also was a loving papa to 15 grandchildren: Chloe and Kaden Bastyr, Evelyn Britenbach, Camden, Brecken and Dreysen Ambord, Braylon, Bennett, Miriam and Brooks Kannel, and Avery, Peyton, Nora, Porter and Archie Kannel. He is further survived by his siblings Diane (Dennis) Weber, Paulette (Dr. Robert) Norby, Richard (Tamera) Smeltzer, Sue Van Osdale (Jimmy Schunk), Kevin (Teri) Smeltzer; father and mother-in-law Ed and Irene Johnson; sister-in-law Lisa VanDusartz (Brian Elling); brother-in-law Ed Johnson (Tim Fritz) and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Wilmer and Arline, brother-in-law Jim Fox, nephew Bryce Smeltzer, and Kannel twin grandbabies.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville, WI with Pastor Brad Peterson and Pastor Bob Friese officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Cedar Falls Cemetery in the town of Red Cedar, Dunn County, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to a cause near and dear to Randy’s heart.