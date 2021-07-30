Randall James Werner, age 60, of Weston Township, Dunn County, Wisconsin passed away, after a brief battle with bile duct liver cancer, in his childhood home “The Farm” surrounded by siblings and his son Eric on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Randy was born on June 11, 1961, in Menomonie, Wisconsin to Robert and Virginia (Poeschl) Werner. He was the youngest son of eight children. Randy married Melissa Schneider on July 7, 1984, and had one son Eric, who was born on December 25, 1986. Together, they worked the family farm, milking cows and planting crops for 10 years.
Randy spent his working years farming and selling cars. He also logged and spent a lot of time cutting wood for the farm. Randy enjoyed vintage cars, snowmobiles, and tractors. He was an excellent cook and baker, and especially enjoyed making large quantities of food for holiday meals with favorite family recipes. He had a love for animals especially cows, horses, and cats. And if you were a KID, Randy was your favorite “Uncle”.
Randy is survived by his son Eric (Morgan Beyer) Werner of Boyceville, WI, his siblings Steve (Pat) Werner of Ferryville, WI, Ed Werner of Menomonie, WI, John (Laverne) Werner of Menomonie, WI, Scott (Jane) Werner of Menomonie, WI, Sue (Dan) Ducklow of Weston Township, Dunn Co. WI, Sara Omann of Pewaukee, WI, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and many other loved ones.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Virginia Werner and sister Mary Elizabeth Werner.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Teresa Pejsa officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home from Noon until the time of the service. Lunch will follow the service and then burial at Lower Weston Cemetery in the Town of Weston, Dunn Co. WI. The celebration of Randy’s life will continue at the family farm following the graveside service. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.