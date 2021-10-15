Randel “Randy” Schalow of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 9th, 2021, at the age of 66 years.
He was born in Wausau, WI to Walter and Joyce (Tesch) Schalow on November 1st, 1954. Randy was raised in Wausau until his later years when he moved to pursue and earn his bachelors degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Soon after graduation, he entered into the field of insurance where he excelled for the next 35 plus years.
He met his wife, Peg (Kucirek) Schalow, at a dinner party at the age of 23. They were married on August 27th, 1977 and enjoyed the next 44 years traveling, watching and attending Wisconsin sporting events, playing games, and spending time with their family and friends.
Randy dedicated his life to his family. His love and generosity was felt through family vacations, Sunday dinners, impromptu coffee dates, and special moments only he could create. Above all, Randy’s favorite was Christmas. It was his time to shine. He radiated the true meaning of the season through his jolly and giving spirit.
His faith guided him to be the kind of person that everyone called a friend. He believed God had a purpose for his life and that it was his calling to unconditionally love and guide others. No one knows this more than his four grandchildren. They were his playmates, best buddies, and a great source of his joy. He was proud to be their grandpa.
Randy is survived by his wife, Peg (Kucirek) Schalow; daughter, Noelle (Brian) Grotjahn; daughter, Jenny (Brent) Blaeser; his four grandchildren, Kaylie Grotjahn, Madisyn Grotjahn, Ella Blaeser, and Mason Blaeser; sister Sue (Len) Henkelman along with numerous other extended family and friends.
He was proceeded in death by Walter Schalow (father), Joyce Schalow (mother), Janine Schalow (sister), Joseph Kucirek (father-in-law), and Mary Kay Kucirek (mother-in-law).
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 3307 State St., Eau Claire. A visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment to take place on Tuesday immediately following the service at Oak Grove Cemetery, Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Toys for Tots or The Community Table of Eau Claire.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.