Randell Lynn Jents, born Oct. 23, 1952, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his mother Annabelle, his father Robert, his oldest brother Michael, and his niece Stephanie Jents.
Randell leaves behind his brother Craig (Donna) Jents, his sister Renée (James Stanley) Kausie and sister-in-law Debbie Jents. He also leaves his nieces and nephews, Tiffany Bachand, Traci Skinner (Goddaughter), Kristi Fleming Cascarelli, David Jents, Dan Jents, Kim Jents, James Jr. Kausie, Martin Kausie, and Amanda Viana; great nieces and nephews, John, Braden, Rebecca, Michael and Matthew Skinner, Bradley and Patrick Fleming, Emma Jeffers, Alanis (Goddaughter), Balian and Tristian Viana, Vivianne Cardenas Meza, Mackenzie Haggerty and Dillon, Lindsey, and Jordan Bachand; also, two great-great-nieces, Navaeh and Violette Meza.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Wendy Slaback officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie.
All are welcome to an open house at Renée and Jim’s, 1226 Tainter St. Menomonie, WI 54751, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is assisting the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com