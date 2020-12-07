OSSEO — Randell “Randy” Ardell Maug, 62, of Osseo, WI, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Spencer, WI.
Randy was born on July 5, 1958, son of Ardell and Arlene (Koxlien) Maug at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
Randy grew up in Osseo, WI and graduated from Osseo High School in 1976. After high school, he worked for the railroad and hauled milk for his father, Ardell. For over 34 years, Randy worked for the Trempealeau County Highway and was set to retire on December 17, 2020.
Randy had many talents and passions; some of which included golfing, hunting, and tinkering with his John Deere tractors. He was a very hard worker and was always found fixing things himself. He loved to play his accordion and had an exceptional ability to play anything by ear. Above everything, Randy was an exceptional family man. He loved his grandbabies and was super proud of everyone in his family.
Randy is survived by his mother, Arlene; son, Travis (Tiffani) Maug; daughter, Andrea (Derek) Trainor; brother, Mark (Cheryl) Maug; sister, Brenda Maug; grandchildren, Tristan , Tempsen, Bristol and Jordyn; and numerous close relatives.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ardell.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Elk Creek Lutheran Church (W16316 County Road OO, Osseo, WI) with Reverend Valerian Ahles officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the church on Saturday.
The family requests that those attending the funeral services for Randy, please follow the guidelines outlined by the CDC and practice social distancing, as well as wearing masks. Those who wish to attend virtually, may do so by viewing the service online at https://youtu.be/XezK4bT37wY.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.