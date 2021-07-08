Randy Bilderback

Randy Ronald Bilderback, 66, of Chetek, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home. Randy was born on June 7, 1955 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Betty (Jenson) Bilderback and Ronald Bilderback.
Randy graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 1973 and participated in baseball and wrestling. He enjoyed deer hunting, pheasant hunting and especially fishing in Canada with his brother and friends. Randy loved his family, his two chocolate labs, Rocky and Briar, and teasing his seven nieces and nephews.
For many years Randy owned and operated Randy’s Bar in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He later worked for the city of Chippewa Falls and retired in 2015.
Randy is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Bilderback. Those left behind to celebrate his life include his mother, Betty Bilderback; sister, Becky (Kent) Kovar of Shawano, WI; brother, Chad (Jamie) Bilderback of Osceola, WI; nieces and nephews, Jackie (Ben) Felts, Rachel (Mike) Kristopeit, Adam (Nicole) Kovar, Katie (Adam) Jung, Tony (Yukie) Kovar, Daniel Bilderback and Andrea Bilderback; seven great-nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt thank you to Meadowbrook Nursing Home, the hospice staff and all the hospitals, doctors and staff that treated him and a special thank you to Cheri and Maria for your care.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Burnham-Ours Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek, WI. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Evergreen Cemetery, 33-119 18½ Street, Dallas, WI.
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek, WI, has been entrusted with arrangements.