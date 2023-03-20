Randy Fjelstad
Randy J. Fjelstad, 72, of Cleghorn, passed away at home with his family by his side, Sunday March 12, 2023 after a 2 year battle with cancer.
Randy was born November 19, 1950 to Richard and Iva (Teigen) Fjelstad. He graduated from Eleva Strum High School in 1969. He then joined the United States Armed Forces and served his country until he was honorably discharged.
He married Judy Green on August 23, 1975, and they were blessed with two children, Talia and Dylan.
Randy worked for many years at Uniroyal until its closure, and then for the City of Eau Claire Street Department until he retired in 2015.
Randy was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning his own food. He loved cooking and baking — especially his famous Christmas cookies. Randy enjoyed woodworking, and built several large, detailed toy barns. His love of fishing had him taking his boat out by sunrise as often as he could. He had a collection of hundreds of fishing baits he made and used many of them. His talent of building and constructing things always kept him busy. Randy’s greatest joy was spending time and creating memories with his children and grandchildren, whom he adored.
He is survived by his wife; Judy; a daughter, Talia (Rick) Sterry; a son, Dylan (Shelby Steier) Fjelstad; four grandchildren: Kian, Ethan, Presley Sterry and Brantley Fjelstad; two brothers; Roger Fjelstad, and Greg (Darlene) Fjelstad. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and other close family and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents and grandparents; two brothers, Steven and Barry Fjelstad; sister-in-law, Mary Fjelstad; father and mother-in-law, Lowell and Bernice Green; and best friend, Roger Lauterbach.
Randy will be remembered by many for his sense of humor and his contagious laugh.
Memorial service for Randy will take place at 11 am on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Memorial visitation will take place on that day at the church from 9 am until the time of service. Burial with military honors will take place at the Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire following a luncheon at church.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
