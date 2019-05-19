“Rockin’ Randy” Dan Hoover, Rock Falls icon and “legend in his own mind,” died during the brutal winter of 2019 encircled by a rowdy crowd of dear friends and family members (and even an ex-wife) at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire at the premature age of 65. Randy's last hours were spent as the center of attention, surrounded by devotees who lulled him during his transition from this world to the next with shouted declarations of admiration, appreciation, and never-ending love.
Many factors may have contributed to Randy's unexpectedly rapid deterioration, including another disappointing football season which left him without a Packers Super Bowl appearance to look forward to, and missing out on last year's deer hunt in favor of tests, scans, and doctors' appointments. In addition to these total bummers, Randy was unable to escape the cold this year to winter in Colombia, which he strongly preferred over his native frozen tundra. Being a coconut-scented-sunscreen-slathering, sun-loving beach bum, last winter likely came as quite an upset to his delicate sensibilities. Enduring the oppressive tyranny of insufferable arctic blasts, snowdrifts taller than rooftops, and no less than 12” at a time (“that's what she said”) snowfalls, it's likely that our snowbird succumbed to a swift onset of winter blues which led to a hostile infection of unshakable ennui and despair. Officially, however, Randy's death was an untimely shock to all, resulting from unanticipated complications related to esophageal cancer, a diagnosis he received less than three months prior, despite having just completed an aggressive round of chemo and radiation treatments.
Once considered an exceptional athlete, in high school Randy played baseball, ran track, and shined on the basketball team. He was a member of the D-Club for lettering in varsity football both his junior and senior years at Durand High School, where he graduated in 1971. After graduation, Randy enlisted in the Army, where he excelled at baseball, flag football, and basketball. He received certificates for outstanding participation in all three, and was further awarded for outstanding services as head coach of a youth basketball team as part of the Army's ADYA program. Randy trained as an Army medic and rose to the rank of Specialist-5/Sergeant before his honorable discharge in 1975.
Besides athletics, Randy was gifted with remarkable intellect, as indicated by his acceptance to the highly competitive Northwestern University Medical School where he specialized in prosthetics and orthotics as well as injury rehabilitation and brace support production. Randy successfully completed the orthotics and prosthetics program at Northwestern’s esteemed medical school, and worked for 2 years designing, fabricating, and fitting braces at the Orthopedic Brace Shop in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He returned to the Eau Claire/Durand area in 1976 before the birth of his daughter, building a home in Caryville, WI, where he lived for 8 years. Randy worked for Hudson Home Builders in Eau Claire, WI, from 1976-1978 while enrolled at UWEC where he completed the 2 years of required general education credits in order to become board certified in orthotics and prosthetics. Unfortunately, despite several requests to apply for board certification, Randy was denied the opportunity to take his board exams due to a post-Vietnam-era bias against his experience under the supervision of military personnel, and Randy never returned to the medical field.
Randy worked as a long haul truck driver for North American Van Lines, Deetz Trucking, and as an owner/operator for Hyman Freightways out of St. Paul, MN from 1979-1987. He was consistently recognized for safety and efficiency, receiving numerous certificates, patches and plaques as well as exemplary reviews. Through no fault of his own, Randy was injured in an accident that left him with a permanent debilitation in 1987, so he retired from trucking and enrolled at CVTC as a returning student. In 1991 Randy received an associate's degree in applied science: structural civil engineering, and went on to UW-Stout where he earned his bachelor's degree in construction management in 1993. From 1994-1998, Randy worked for Tri-Valley Contractors in Mondovi as an estimator/project manager and then at UWEC as a facilities inspector and contracting superintendent from 1998-2003. From 2004-2008, Randy worked for Black Horse Carriers out of Carol Stream, IL, and in 2007 Randy returned to UWEC where he worked as an engineering specialist until happily retiring for good in 2015.
While this does tell some of what Randy did throughout his life, none of these things actually describe who he was or why we loved him. Rockin’ Randy will be remembered as many things to many people at different times in his life. He wore many hats, both figuratively and literally. He was a son, a brother, the life of the party, a lifelong friend, a DJ, a husband, a ladies’ man, a fishing buddy, a game watching pal, an online auction enthusiast, Big Daddy, and the “best grandpa in the whole universe.”
Randy was a teller of tall tales and an animated speaker, who often entertained others as well as himself with outrageous exaggerations of adventures that were only slightly based on reality, or by weaving fully fictitious stories of his fantasized conquests, specifically those which included harems of insatiable women. He loved music festivals and girls in skimpy bikinis. He was a movie buff, a music fanatic, specifically of classic rock, a tech junkie, a staunch liberal, an avid fisherman, a skilled bow and gun hunter, a lifetime member of the Rock Falls Area Sportsmen's Club, an active conservationist, and all around outdoorsman.
He loved watching and gambling on NFL games, but especially loved the Packers and Badgers, and had a permanent date for the games with his long time friend Gordon Helgoe. He was a regular at the Hide-a-While, particularly for his “old farts” pool league, and also loved playing darts and horseshoes. In his party animal days, Randy was the frequent host of hot tub parties and after bars, poker nights and impromptu dance parties, but he still never turned down an invitation for a little girl's tea party or a request for a bedtime story. A kid at heart himself, he was always great with little kids, and children gravitated toward him because of his kind, gentle, generous spirit and his fun-loving attitude. His home was known for fun and games, and for over three decades has been filled with the giggles and joyful noise of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, Rock Falls’ neighborhood kids, and all of their friends. Randy created magical worlds of wonder to attract fairies and to delight and inspire the imagination. He was happiest when he had his grandchildren over for slumber parties, river swimming, and movie nights. Popsicles, ice cream, and junk food were heavily stocked staples, and over-indulgence was never a concern because, “that’s what grandpas are for!”
One of the things Randy was most proud of was his garden. No longer the party animal of his youth, he spent a lot of his retirement kneeling in the dirt, belly prominently on display, a ripped strip of terrycloth towel wrapped around his head as a sweatband, growing, among other things, tomatoes that exceeded 6 feet tall. He was a curator of curiosities with numerous collections of anything he found to be odd, beautiful, nostalgic, or too good of a deal to pass up. He loved giving guided tours showing off the latest additions in his extensive collections to guests visiting him at his Rock Falls home of 35 years. Being skilled and trained in many areas, and also being a thrifter, salvager, scrapper and saver, he was the OG of DIY-ers and a true Mr. Fix-it. There was practically nothing he couldn't finagle or Macgyver together. He was obsessed with gadgets and the latest and greatest of technology, from the microwave oven and VCR, CD players and digital cameras, to DVD and Blu-Ray players, he was always the first to have whatever was the new best thing.
We'll remember Randy as being generous and hospitable, as the king of enormous breakfast spreads, as an eternal optimist who wore rose colored glasses, someone who always saw and believed in the best in people, who loved to have fun and thought that worrying was a complete waste of time and energy. His motto was “big bubbles, no troubles,” and he didn't just say it, he lived it. We'll remember him for his off the cuff sense of humor, his often inappropriate jokes, his frequently sent and detailed emails that usually contained what most people would consider to be TMI, his house shaking from rock n roll blasting at full volume, his countless kitchen concoctions, his complete lack of self-censorship, and his unapologetic sense of individuality.
For the past several years, Randy was blissfully enjoying retirement as a man of leisure, traveling to anywhere with a beach and warmth so he could put on his straw hat, slip on some flip flops, smear on his Hawaiian Tropic, and take a quick stroll to get a drink with an umbrella in it. He preferred to keep a blank calendar, with the exception of pre-booked hunting outings with Dave King or summer boating excursions on the river to fish and reminisce with his high school friends Joe Lieffring and Rich Livingston. He would excitedly look forward to any event that would bring them together, trying to contain the same enthusiasm of a little kid counting down until Christmas.
There aren't enough tears to adequately mourn his loss. There aren't enough words to accurately convey who he was or why we loved him. In our hearts and memories he’ll remain forever — ”Wolf,” Randy Dan the Music Man, Rockin' Randy, Big Daddy, Groovy Grandpa, the man, the myth, the legend.
See you later, alligator.
Punkster loves you.
Rockin’ Randy's last hurrah will be at the Rock Falls Town Hall, where we will be holding his celebration of life on June 8, 2019 beginning at 2:00 pm with dinner, dancing, and loud music to follow.
Because he was a laid back kind of a guy, we are planning to honor his memory with a beach party theme. No formalities are necessary. Hawaiian shirts, flip flops, beach attire, resort wear, or anything comfortable is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Rock Falls Area Sportsmen's Club to go toward the Rock Falls Pond Project. One of Randy's biggest wishes was for the Rock Falls Pond Project to be completed, with rejuvenation of the native plants and wildlife and restoration of the exquisite waterfall. I can't think of a more fitting legacy than to strive toward the fulfillment of that wish. Otherwise, planting a tree, starting a flower garden, throwing a dance party in your kitchen, or playing hooky from work to take your kids to the beach would be excellent ways to honor Randy's memory.