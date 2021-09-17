Sorry, an error occurred.
Randy Scott LaCoursiere, French Fry, was born May 31, 1983, and resided in Eau Claire, WI, until he was welcomed home by his Heavenly Father on November 22, 2020.
Randy loved his wife, Sarah, and children, Wesley, Trenton, Arya, and Randy, Jr. He loved exploring the outdoors, and had a huge heart for the animals
that lived there. When not enjoying nature, Randy enjoyed video games, drones, and all things electronic. He was also a huge fan of anything sweet,
especially sour patch kids!
Randy was a talented welder. With his gift of creativity, he was always working on a new project at home that combined his love for welding and
electronics. Randy’s caring, creativity, and compassion will be missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Randy on Sunday, September 19, 2021, 4:00 — 6:00 PM at Carson Park- Birch Picnic Area.
