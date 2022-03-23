Randy L. Minor, age 63, of Wheeler, WI, died Tuesday March 15, 2022, at home with hospice surrounded by family.
Randy was born March 10, 1959, in Menomonie, WI, to Glen and Violet (Bundy) Minor. He was raised in the Wheeler area, along with his two brothers and two sisters.
He graduated from Boyceville High School and later worked as a truck driver, where he was known by his cb handle as “Rooster.” He decorated his home with rooster décor in every room.
He enjoyed fishing and camping with his beloved dog, Betty Lou. He has traveled in 48 states on his motorcycle, including several trips to Sturgis on bike with friends.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Vilas and Jerry; and nephews, Kevin Stephens and Steven Peck.
Randy is survived by sisters, Judy Stephens and Hazel (Gary) Peck, both of Chippewa Falls, WI; nephews and nieces, Michael (Amy) Peck of Eau Claire, WI, Debbie (Lorne) Patzoldt, Tyler and Nicole Patzoldt of Chippewa Falls, WI, Dawn (Brian) Williams of Missouri; sister-in-law, Maxine Minor of Missouri. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday March 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI.
Burial will be in the Hay River Cemetery Twp., Hay River, Dunn Co., WI. Friends may call at the funeral on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m.
