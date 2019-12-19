Randy Parker, 48, was welcomed by Great-Grandpa Charlie and God to Heaven on December, 16, 2019.
Randy was preceded in death by his great-grandpa Charlie.
Randy is survived by his wife, Tracey; his children, Corey Price, Eric Lones, and Tyler Parker; his grandchildren, Michelle, Mallory, Realynn, Skylar, Greyson, and Meah; his parents, Grant and Sandy Parker; his siblings Amy (David) Berres, and Debbie (Marvin) Young; and his nieces and nephews Naomi, Raelle, Tahanya, and Jayden.
Memorial services will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be three hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be a later date at East Pepin Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.