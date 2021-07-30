It was with great sadness and loss that Ray William Anderson, 71, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Holy Cross Hospital, Fort Lauderdale, Florida with family by his side.
Ray was born May 20, 1950 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, the son of Arnold S and Evelyn (Nelson) Anderson. A native of Eau Claire, Ray graduated from EC Memorial HS in 1968 and Magna Cum Laude from UW-Stout in 1976 with a BS degree in Industrial Engineering. As a boy, Ray was very involved in the Boy Scouts Troop 36 at Grace Lutheran Church and obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. He always looked forward to deer hunting and spent many a deer season at the Schlieve-Caspersen-Alm-Riley (SCAR) deer camp. Ray was proud to be 100% Norwegian and inherited not only the Anderson wry sense of humor but also a strong work ethic from his parents. During college one of the jobs Ray had was bartending at the Camaraderie, where his father’s picture hung on the wall for many years. Ray worked for Marathon Electric in Wausau and then Emerson Electric before retiring to California, and then to Florida.
Ray was a good friend to many and he was always willing to help others. In the summer, he would migrate to Cleveland, OH to be with the Italian side of the family. Being a connoisseur and aficionado of used book stores and Goodwill stores, Ray would peruse the greater Cleveland area in a ‘66 Candyapple Red Mustang convertible looking for hot buys. His unselfish and loving care he showed to his brother’s mother-in-law, Jane Laurienzo, was a measure of Ray’s true character. He ran interference during the holiday season, picking up and transporting from Cleveland to Eau Claire: cannoli, biscotti, panettone, Italian cookies, goodies and gifts and taking back to Cleveland: Triple Brooke Farm Black Angus Beef (Nelson Family farm Osseo, WI), lefsa, cheese curds, brats, other Norwegian goodies, cookies and gifts. Ray never met a cookie he didn’t like.
Ray is survived by his twin sister, Kay (Robert) Kries; brother, James (Mary Lou) Anderson and his family, Michael, Julia, John, Matt, Stacey, Emma and Duke; brother Lyman (Kathy) Anderson and his family, Ronda, Wendy and Will; and many cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; and sister, Evelyn.
Our family is especially appreciative of the friendship shown to Ray by Ricky Christian and Michael Dugan. Ricky was of great help to Ray over the past several months.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 6, 2021 at the family plot in Lakeview Cemetery, Section F.
