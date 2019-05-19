Ray Casper

Ray K. Casper (93) of Eau Claire passed away May 3, 2019.
Beloved husband to Lucille, (1923 — 2014) for 67 years, father to Tom (Donna), Randy (Peggy), and Julie (Jeff Pepper), grandfather to 8, and great grandfather to 9.
Predeceased by father Ray K. Casper Sr., mother Ida (Bonnin) Casper, brothers Robert, Ronald, And Roger, and sister, Emily (Osterloh).
Ray loved to travel, worked at E. J. Longyear for many years, and most importantly loved spending time with his family. He loved to play cribbage. He had a great sense of humor which he loved to take out on his nurses and waitresses as well as family members.
His friendship, humor, and generosity will be missed by family and all who knew him.
A special thank you to all his caregivers; the doctors as staff at the Midelfort Clinic and Luther Hospital, the staff at St. Francis apartments, and the staff at Prairie Pointe Rehabilitation and Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie for their kindness and patient care.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food shelf.
A private memorial service will be held at the Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home in Eau Claire with interment at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bennett Valley, Wisconsin near Mondovi.