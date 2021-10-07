Ray L. Henning, age 85, of Altoona passed away on Sunday October 3, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
Ray was born February 27, 1936 to Arthur and Jean (Gile) Henning in Eau Claire, WI. He married Joey Bonnin on March 15, 1962 and they had four children.
Ray is a member of St John’s Lutheran Church of Eau Claire. He graduated from Altoona High School, class of 1953, and attended UWEC for one year. He was drafted into the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960, and worked for the U.S. Post Office as a Letter Carrier until he retired after 38½ years of dedicated service. He also owned the Golden Spike Bar & Grill with his wife for 28 years and he started a trophy business Golden Spike Awards in 1974.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge #112 Eau Claire for 63 years and of the Altoona Lions Club for 51 years. He was also a member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge, Indianhead Tourism, Shriners Drum Corp and served as Captain of the Altoona Fire Department for two years.
He served on the Altoona City Council, as Supervisor on the Eau Claire County Board and served as the Chair of the Eau Claire County Highway Committee.
Ray had a passion for music and was a member of the Smoke Eaters Band. He continued to play music with lifelong friend Vernie Hays at multiple nursing homes and events until August of 2021.
Ray is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joey; children, Brian (Kelly), Chris (Jenee), Kyle (Janel) and Amy (Jason) Nowak; grandchildren, Nicole, Joshua, Codi (Jeremy) Herder, Cortlyn (Morgan), Gage (Bailey), Tristan (Abigail), Alaina, Riley and Drew; great-grandchildren Brandon, Ryland, and Maizy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty; brother-in-law, Jerry Hagen; nephew, David Running; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Private funeral services will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Veterans Memorial in Altoona, WI or to the charity of your choice in Ray’s name.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rogers for all of his years of care, Mayo doctors and nursing staff and Mayo Hospice.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.