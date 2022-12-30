Ray Larson Jr., age 93, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022, in Eau Claire. Ray was born April 26, 1929, to Ray and Inga (Tauger) Larson in Eau Claire, WI. On May 17, 1953, Ray eloped to Crown Point, IN, to marry Betty (Erickson) Larson. They were married for 65 years until Betty’s passing in September 2018.

Ray enlisted in the Navy serving his country during the Korean War conflict, and sailed the Western Pacific for 18 months.