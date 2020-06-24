Ray Rogers

Ray “Quan” Rogers passed away unexpectedly on June 19th in Eau Claire, Wisconsin at the age of 72.
Ray is survived by his children, Christy (Lee) Butterworth, Tyler (Alison) Rogers, Travis (Steph) Rogers, Jeff (Jodee) Rogers, Chelsea (Mitch) Meagher; his brother, Todd Rogers; his sister, Pam Black; his 9 wonderful grandchildren and 3 more on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Scott Rogers; and his granddaughter, Maddy Butterworth.
Ray was born on August 18th, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, to Raymond and Marion Rogers. He went to school at the Argo Community High School before furthering his education at the University of Chicago. After college, Ray joined the Air Force and spent time traveling parts of the world before coming back to Chicago.
In 1975, he met a young woman named Carole Hoff. In 1979, they were married and began their life together, moving to Florida, Utah, and Minnesota before settling in Eau Claire to raise their five children.
Ray was a history buff, an avid reader, a fitness enthusiast, and a philosopher. If you ever had a question, he would always have the answer. He had a wealth of knowledge that stretched far and wide.
Ray had a long and successful career in the auto industry, where he was a car salesman and manager for many decades. After he retired, Ray spent most of his time with his children and their growing families, reading books in the park, listening to his collection of records, and riding his bike all over town.
His energy and optimistic attitude was contagious to everyone he met. Ray was the ultimate role model. He always put others first. His beautiful smile, his kind soul, his huge heart, and his larger than life presence will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. He lived every second the way it was meant to be lived.
A casual Visitation is planned for 6:00 — 7:30 PM followed by a Celebration of Life service until 8 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Pine Pavilion in Carson Park. All are welcome to come help us honor Ray’s remarkable life. In accordance with the CDC recommendations, we ask visitors to wear a mask to help protect the vulnerable who may be attending.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be dedicating a park bench in Ray’s memory in hopes it will be located in the downtown area of Eau Claire that he loved so much. Donations can be made: https://www.gofundme.com/f/park-bench-in-memory-of-ray-quotquanquot-rogers?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet+expWdC