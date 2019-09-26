It pleased our Lord to call Reverend Raymond J. Bell, Jr., home to Heaven on Monday, September 23, 2019.
Ray was born on July 5, 1957, to Raymond and Verna Bell. He was born and raised in Libertyville, Illinois. Upon graduating high school, he attended Northwestern University in Watertown, Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, Wisconsin. He also received a colloquy degree from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri.
Ray was ordained into the ministry in 1987. Shortly after, he was called to start a new mission church in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. He served Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for four years. In 1991, he colloquized to the Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod, and served his vicarage at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Schofield, Wisconsin. It was there that he met his wife, Kris.
He was called to First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Wisconsin in 1993. He and Kris were married on July 25, 1993. A little over a year later, their daughter, Kylie, was born. In 1995, Ray was called to Christ Lutheran Church in Mason City, Illinois. Two years later, their son, Luke, was born.
In 1999, Ray accepted a call to Cadott, Wisconsin, where he served St. John’s Lutheran Church and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Boyd. He recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of his ministry here. He cared immensely about these two churches, the members, and the communities in which he served.
Ray enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, camping on the North Shore, biking, and rooting for the Cubs. He was passionate about telling people about Jesus and helping others in any way he could. He touched the lives of many people and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kris, their two children, Kylie and Luke, and his sister Susan (Stan) Hammond (Weldon Spring, MO).
He is preceded in death by his mother and father.
Ray’s Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 29 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cadott, Wisconsin with Rev. Joel Hoelter Officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Boyd, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 PM on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church and also One hour Prior to the Services Sunday at the Church.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com
In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials are preferred and will be directed by the family in Ray’s memory.