Raymond Ehlert

Raymond C. Ehlert, 77 of Eau Claire passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
He was born January 13, 1942 in Eau Claire, WI., the son of Vernon Ehlert and Genevieve Solberg. He was raised by the Peden’s.
Raymond was a big sportsman. His passions were hunting and fishing. He always had a lot of deer stories to tell. He had deer on his mind daily. He also loved collecting the music era of the 50 and 60’s albums. He also enjoyed watching and collecting movies. He also loved doing adventures with his nephew Charles Mcintosh.
He married Joyce Simonson and they were later divorced. Than he married Isabelle Owen’s and later divorced.
Raymond is survived by his son, Dale Ehlert, daughter Theresa Chase, son Scott Maupin, daughter, Dawn (Jon) Maresh, and daughter Jessica (Phillip) Peterson. His brother’s Steve (Edie) Breeden, Danny (Debbie) Breeden, his sister’s Sharon Satter, Betty Prader, Melodee (Marv) Sweeter, and the late Pat(Danny) Brasch. He had nine grandchildren, also great grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in the death by his grandparents, parents, The Peden’s, brother Lonnie Breeden, brother in law Leland McIntosh, son Roy Dean, sister Pat Brasch, brother in law Al Satter, and special friend Alice Raether.
A celebration of life will be held at VFW on Starr Ave, Eau Claire WI on October 13, 2019 from 12-4 . Lunch will be served.
Smith’s Funeral Home in Eau Claire is serving the family.