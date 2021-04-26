Raymond E., “Cubby”, Evjen Jr., 56, of Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Raymond was born on June 19, 1964 in Chippewa Falls, a son of Raymond and Patricia (Theisen) Evjen. He graduated from Altoona High School. He worked for Indianhead Plating in Chippewa Falls for 32 years. On May 12, 2013 he married JoEllen Ives in Las Vegas. He loved; sports, The Milwaukee Brewers, softball, collecting sports memorabilia, and trips to Las Vegas. He was a kind, caring, compassionate person, who lived life to the fullest.
Raymond is survived by; his wife, JoEllen, two daughters, Brittany (Jonathan) Johnson, and Brooke Evjen, one step-daughter, Savannah Mooney, one sister, Michelle Herrick (Darren Danke), and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by; one daughter, TiffanyKay, mother, Patricia Rutton, and father, Raymond, Sr.
A walkthrough visitation will be held from 4:00pm until 6:00pm, Friday, April 30, 2021, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Avenue, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service is serving his family.
