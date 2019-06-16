Raymond Falkner

Raymond J. Falkner, age 88, of Eau Claire, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Augusta Rehab under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.
Raymond was born March 28, 1931, in Durand, WI, to the late Joseph and Emma (Fedie) Falkner. After graduating from Durand High School, Raymond joined the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1951 to 1952 in the Korean War. He married Darlene Bauer on October 12, 1954. Raymond worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 139. He enjoyed staying busy with his hobby farm, being outdoors, working on his equipment, and visiting with his family and friends.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Darlene; children, Marvin Falkner, Diane (Paul) Vezner, William “Bill” (Becky) Falkner, Linda (Bob Haney) Stewart; siblings, Lorraine Falkner, Sylvan (Delores) Bauer, Eugene (Beatrice) Falkner, Glenn (Vicki) Falkner, Arlene (David) Pichler, Jeanette (Richard) Ebbinga; sister-in-law, Elsie Anderson. He is further survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, Roger; daughter-in-law, Jackie (Bird) Falkner; siblings, Edward (Mary), Margaret (Carl) Sam, Paul (Renee), Dennis and Dorothy Falkner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St, Eau Claire, with Fr. Tom Krieg presiding. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, with a Rosary beginning at 5:00 p.m. Entombment will take place in the Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum of Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire. Military Honors will be conducted by VFW Post 305.
