Raymond Glenna

Raymond B. Glenna, 88, went home to be with Jesus on June 14, 2021, at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, Altoona, WI.
Ray was born to Thinious and Myrtle (Mattson) Glenna, the fifth of ten children. He graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1949 and went on to attend Eau Claire State College (UWEC), majoring in chemistry. Ray enrolled in the National Guard in 1949, proudly serving for more than ten years. He was also a volunteer fire fighter for the Town of Union Fire Department.
In 1953, he was employed at Johnson Printing, Eau Claire, WI, and worked as a journeyman lithographer until his retirement in 1992. While at Johnson Printing, his greatest fulfillment was in his manual color-separation technique used in producing “Wild Wings” fine art prints for such well-known artists as Owen Gromme and David Maass.
The most important aspect of Ray’s life was his salvation and commitment to the Lord. He gave his heart to Jesus in 1968 and lived a devoted, Christian life all his days. To his children he leaves a rich legacy of faithful service to the Lord Jesus Christ.
Some of Ray’s favorite activities were gathering with family and friends, attending church camps and conferences, watching Packer football games, hunting, spending time at his cottage, snowmobiling, travelling, and, of course … fishing, fishing and fishing! Ray was always willing to serve and lend a helping hand, and he loved to share a good story.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Eunice (Buckli) Glenna, who passed away August 1, 2013. He is survived by his former wife, Joyce (Berman) Glenna.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, six siblings and one step-daughter. He is survived and will be dearly missed by: three siblings, Jim (Janet) Glenna, Carol Hendricks, and Maynard (Sherry) Glenna; three sons, David (Linda) Glenna, Timothy (Jerilynn) Glenna, Rick (Pam) Glenna, two step-daughters, Jerilyn (David) Kiner, and Barbara (Derrald) Hilderbrand, and one step-son-in-law, Pat Harmon; 15 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held at Faith Church, 3431 Fear St., Eau Claire, WI 54701, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 12:00 noon with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery will follow the service. A luncheon will be held at Best Western Conference Center, 3340 Mondovi Rd., Eau Claire, WI, at 3:00 pm.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the entire staff at The Classic and especially to Mayo Home Health Hospice for the compassionate care given to Ray during his final days.
