Raymond Hays

Raymond M. Hays is preceded in death by his loving wife of over 20 years, Agnes Barr-Hays and father Macie Hays.
He is survived by his mother, Arvilla Hays, and sisters Elaine Schankey and Carol Trinko. He is survived by 4 children Kim, Glenn, Timothy and Bona and 4 step-children, Mike, Mark, Matt, and Monica and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will all miss him so much.
Ray loved spending time with family, golfing, fishing, traveling and spending time outdoors. He worked at Racine Steel and Kenosha Steel Castings.
At his request, no service will be held. However, family and friends are welcome to join us in remembrance from 11:00 am to 04:00 pm on August 10, 2019 at the Lakeshore Shelter, Lakeshore Park, 900 Broadway Street in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.