Raymond J. “Tank” Johnson, age 90, passed away peacefully May 30, 2019, at Care Partners Assisted Living on Birch Street in Eau Claire, WI, with all his girls at his bedside.
Ray was born on December 11, 1928, to Arthur and Aagot (Pederson) Johnson at the Andrew Pederson farm in North Running Valley, Colfax, Wisconsin. He married the love of his life, Margie Jane Benjamin, on Christmas Day 1949. They are the parents of Jane Rae and Amy Lou.
Ray worked for Sterling Pulp and Paper for 42 years, retiring in 1990. “Tank” played semi-pro football for the Chippewa Marines for several years, even playing on the day Amy Lou was born. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan as an arm chair quarterback when he no longer played, supporting his team through good times and not so good times.
“Daddy-O” was a kind and gentle soul who always had a ready smile and a twinkle in his big, brown eyes. His smile could melt your heart. He loved all creatures great and small and spending time with his family, including all of the beloved fur babies, especially Chico the squirrel monkey.
He is survived by daughters, Jane Rae (Roger) Dale and Amy Lou (Fred) Zimmer; his aunt, Ella Gough; his “little brother”, Bob Gumm; special niece, Susie Zuech; and many cousins.
He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Margie; his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Harry and Mildred Benjamin; his brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Kay Benjamin; and his niece, Linda Kay Larson.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Russell Durkee, Heartland Hospice and all of the marvelous girls at Care Partners Assisted Living for their tender loving care and support to us and our dear "Daddy-O".
Memorial donations should be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 Fall Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave, Eau Claire, with Rev. Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire. DUE TO CONSTRUCTION, ACCESS TO FUNERAL HOME BY WAY OF GRAND AVE IS CLOSED. PLEASE USE 2ND AVE ENTRANCE.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com