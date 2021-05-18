Raymond “Ben” Benjamin Martin, age 77, passed from death to life eternal in the presence of his dear Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Ben was born October 5, 1943 to the late Raymond B. Sr., and Marguerite (Johnson) Martin in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1961, he graduated from Thief River Falls High School (in Minnesota) where he was active in sports and music and was also Senior Class President. Later that year, the family moved to Helsinki, Finland where his father formed the Finnish English Bible Society. Ben studied music and received advanced degrees from the Sibelius Academy, University of the Arts Helsinki. He performed extensively as a vocal soloist, sang opera, including the title role in Don Giovanni, taught music, coached and conducted choirs, and ministered for 11 years thru a Gospel team, formed with his closest friends. As a sound engineer, he designed and installed the sound system in Temppeliaukion Church (Church of the Rock) in Helsinki. Ben returned to the U.S. with his family in 1978 after spending 16 years in Finland.
On February 26, 1994 he was united in marriage to Karen R. Stevens in Prior Lake, MN. Throughout their life together, they were a musical team, ministering thru music in churches in MN and WI, singing in choirs, and working with kids thru private teaching, Soli Deo Gloria (homeschool choir), and the Eau Claire Children’s Theater. Their children joined them in many of these endeavors.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Karen; children; Rachel Martin, Elizabeth (Jared) Rico, and David Martin all of Eau Claire; former wife, Annele Martin of Helsinki and their children, Ville (Auli) Martin of Helsinki, Anna Martin of Brooklyn, NY, and Esteri (Miikka Hutttunen) Martin of Helsinki; grandchildren, Joel, Sakari, and Leia; sisters, Joni (Pekka) Merio of New Castle, DE, Gloria (Rick) Merriman of Wildwood, NJ, and Debi (Tim) Fisher of Greenville, SC; sister-in-law, Karla Stevens Bastos of St. Louis, MO; brother-in-law, Mark Stevens of The Woodlands, TX; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, and in-laws, Ed and Joyce Stevens.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Bethesda Lutheran Church with Reverend Brian Quade officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93 in Eau Claire) and also one hour prior to service at church. A private interment will take place at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Masks are REQUIRED to be worn via Eau Claire City/County Ordinance and social distancing followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. To send a condolence to the family, visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.