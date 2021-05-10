Raymond B. Myers, III, 44, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
After receiving the Anointing of the Sick and moving to the palliative care unit of Marshfield Medical Center, Ray passed away peacefully.
Ray was born August 19, 1976 in Tacoma, Wash., the son of Raymond and Pamela (Glessner) Myers, Jr. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1995.
Ray enjoyed working as a real estate developer, landlord, and property manager.
The last three years, Ray has been the happiest when he could spend time on his or his friend’s pontoon boat at Wolf’s Den Campground. He liked it so much he would often sneak up to Wolf’s Den in the winter and dry camp at the lake just to be with his friends.
He loved his children, had a great sense of humor, great smile, a silly laugh and will be missed by his family and friends and dog, Roxxy.
Ray is survived by one son, Jaden (Terina) Myers of Fairbanks, Alaska; one daughter, Rylee Myers (significant other, Isaac Kecker) of Chippewa Falls and their mother, Olivia Myers; his parents, Raymond, Jr., and Pamela of Chippewa Falls; mother-in-law, LuAnne Peterson of Ladysmith; one sister, Jill (Matthew) Klay of Chippewa Falls; one niece, Whitney; one nephew, Emmett; special friends, Tracy and Greg; aunts and uncles and other relatives and friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Harvey Peterson.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Deacon Dan Rider will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15 at the funeral home.
Ray and his children all have rescue pets, so in lieu of flowers, Ray’s family request that you consider making a donation to the Chippewa County Humane Association at 10501 County Hwy S, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 or the Dunn County Humane Association at 302 Brickyard Rd., Menomonie, WI 54751.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com