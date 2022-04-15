Raymond D. Owen, 91, of Altoona, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Ray was born on June 10, 1930, in Eau Claire to Harry and Rosella Owen. He graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in1948 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army for two years until his honorable discharge. He married Margaret Ruhe on June 14, 1958, at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire.
Ray was proud of the home he built for the couple where they lived happily for 58 years until the last four years when they moved to East Ridge in Altoona. He loved spending time at his cabin on Island Lake in Iron River, WI. Ray enjoyed hunting & fishing and feeding the birds and watching other wildlife. He also enjoyed working in his garden and riding his Harley.
Ray is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marge; two sisters-in-law, Georgia (Earl) Hilber and Betty Ruhe, both of Chippewa Falls; and by many special nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harry & Jim; three sisters, Jean Christner, Peg Michels, Judy Conrad; and by his in-laws, George and Zatha Ruthe; many other beloved family and friends; and his faithful dogs, Sparky & Tipper.
Per Ray’s request there will be no services, rather a private celebration of his life for his family.
The family wishes to thank Mayo Clinic staff for making Ray comfortable and helping in so many ways.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
