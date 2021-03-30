Rebecca Lowe

Rebecca Ann Lowe, 81, of Osseo Wi, passed away on Wednesday March 24 at home surrounded by loved ones.
Becky was born on March 21, 1940, in Osseo, Wi to Iner and Pansy Loken. Becky retired from LPI in 2007 where she worked for many years. After retirement she aided her mother Pansy until her passing in 2019. Becky loved to spend her time knitting, baking, and making lefsa in the fall. She also loved spoiling her cat Shadow and her dog Angel.
She is survived by her brother Mike (Louise) Loken, daughter Elizabeth (Dale) Braun, son Christopher (Jamie) Lawrence. Eight grandchildren; Jason Hirschfield, Caitlin (Alex) Tessmann, Chelsea (Matt) Ververka, Michael Hirschfield, Larry (Jen) Neiderkorn, Morgin, Alexandra, and Emily Lawrence. Six great grandchildren. Carson, Aiden, Porter, Nash, Lilah and Dominick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Iner and Pansy, husband Steven Lowe, two sons, Michael and Paul Hirschfield, maternal grandparents Ruben and Mayme.
Funeral Services will be Thursday April 1, 2021 at 2:30 P.M. at Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo. Pastor Eldon Simonson will officiate. Friends may call during a Visitation from 1:00-2:30 before the service. Burial will follow the services at the Osseo Cemetery.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo is serving the family. (715) 597-3711