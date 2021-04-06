Rebecca “Becky” L. Mercer, 64, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 3, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.
Becky was born on December 29, 1956 in Eau Claire, to Dale and MaryLou (Lowry) Ruppelt. She graduated from Eau Claire North High School and married Terry Mercer, Sr.
Becky enjoyed scrapbooking. She was a dedicated grandma and was passionate about spending time with her grandchildren. Becky loved traveling, spending time at the casino, visiting the lake house and enjoying time with family and friends.
Becky is survived by her sons, Steve (Jada) Ruppelt and Terry (Mary) Mercer, Jr.; mother, MaryLou Ruppelt; sister, Debbie (Richard) Willier; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Mercer, Sr.; and father, Dale Ruppelt.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate
A walk-thru visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave in Eau Claire. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
