030120_obt_Pederson_Rebecca

Rebecca Pederson

Rebecca Lea Hudson Pederson, age 75, of Holcombe, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020.

“Memories pressed between the pages of my mind,

Memories sweetened through the ages just like wine.”

- Elvis Presley

I leave behind my loving husband of 56 years, Bob; daughters, Carmen Louise, Anne Marie, special friend, Sally; son, Robert Wayne (Jody); grandchildren, Matt, Cody, Keegan, Janee, Kiara, Rachel and Gage; brothers, Tom and Paul; sister, Jane; and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.

Think of me when you see an eagle soar across the sky.

Becky was a great, loving wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother who put her family ahead of all else. She was a stay at home mom until her children had grown up.

She will be sorely missed.

Per Becky’s wishes, there will be no service.

To plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Pederson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.