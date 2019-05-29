Rebekah Annen

Rebekah “Becki” Naomi Annen, 41 of Rock Falls, WI passed away on May 24, 2019 with her family by her side at Marshfield Medical Center.
Becki was born on May 13, 1978 to Joseph Sr. and Neva (Best) Annen in Eau Claire, WI. Becki graduated from Memorial High School in June of 1999. She studied in the business field beyond high school. She enjoyed listening and lip syncing to music, loom-knitting, card making, playing games, fishing and camping with her family, and shopping with family and friends. She also enjoyed being a part of the Wagners Wheels Bowling Team, Special Olympics, Fishing Has No Boundaries, and Easter Seals Camp Wawbeek. Becki was best known for her happy-go-lucky personality and contagious smile and laughter.
Becki is survived by her parents; 3 siblings, Sarah Annen-Stephan, Leah Annen (Riley Stokosa) and Joseph Jr. (Elizabeth) Annen; nephews, Brendon Stephan and Micah Stephan; niece, Faith Annen; uncles, Larry (Diane) Best, Gale Best, and Charles (Mary) Best; and several cousins.
Becki was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Xavier and Margaret Annen; maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Beatrice Best; Aunt, Sally Hughes; and Uncles, Joseph Hughes and LaVerne Behling.
A Celebration of Life will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Cedarcreek Community Church in Eau Claire with Pastor Rob Gerber officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday. Burial will follow the service at Rest Haven Cemetery. Donations may be made on www.gofundme.com under Becki Annen. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.