Regenia J. Pederson, age 66 of Eau Claire went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Regenia was born October 22, 1953 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin the daughter of John and Vera (Andress) Neuenfeldt.
Regenia will be dearly missed by her children; Shawn, Michael and Brock Foss and her grandchildren Michael Foss, JR and Brock O. Pederson; siblings, Thomas J. (Dodie) Neuenfeldt of Augusta, Marlene (Neuenfeldt) Howe of Wausau, Candace (Neuenfeldt) Enerson of Mondovi, many nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She enjoyed sewing and made clothes for her children and family as well as costumes for her many Pug dogs, which she loved raising and which brought her great joy. She also did upholstery, painting of ceramic figures, making dream catchers, mandalas and bead looming. She also enjoyed baking and cooking.
Regenia was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Andress Neuenfeldt, sisters Kathleen and Diane Neuenfeldt and nephew Nicholas Neuenfeldt, her Godson.
The family will be having a private celebration of Regenia’s life at a later date. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.